Millwall criticise FA appeal process after losing Jed Wallace appeal

Millwall slipped to 19th in the Championship table following Saturday's defeat by Burton

Millwall have described the Football Association's appeal process as "archaic" after Jed Wallace's red card against Burton Albion was upheld.

The 23-year-old midfielder was sent off in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat in the Championship.

And he must now serve a three-match ban after Millwall's appeal against his dismissal was rejected.

The club are now calling on the FA to review its appeal procedures to "ensure greater consistency and clarity".

Wallace was shown a straight red card by referee Tony Harrington for a challenge on Burton's Tom Flanagan on the halfway line.

"On the day of the game the match assessor privately informed the club that it was not a sending off offence.

"The fourth official, speaking to the referee following the foul, advised him it should be a yellow card. The referee made this admission after the game," a Millwall statement said.

The club say their view was supported by the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) representative at The Den on Saturday.

"The club's view is that The PGMOL should be involved in The FA's appeal process which, as it stands, appears archaic," the statement added.

"This incident highlights how a lack of appropriate communication has led to a decision which goes completely against the views of several other professionals, including the referees' own governing body."