Checkatrade Trophy second round draw in full

Billy Reeves (right) headed one of Port Vale's goals against Crewe in midweek

Twice winners Port Vale will face in-form League One leaders Shrewsbury Town in the second round of the EFL Trophy.

Vale, who lifted the trophy in 1993 and 2001, secured top spot in their first-round group by beating Crewe 4-2.

Oxford United, beaten finalists in the last two seasons, will travel to Gillingham who won 7-5 in an amazing match against Reading U21s.

Swansea City's youngsters will be at home to Charlton, while Leicester's U21s travel to Scunthorpe United.

Six of the 16 ties have yet to be finalised, with six first-round games still to be played on 28-29 November.

Academy sides were allowed into the competition last season and Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham are still in contention to reach the knockout phase.

Full second round draw

Northern section

Port Vale v Shrewsbury Town

Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town v Group F runner-up

Blackpool v Mansfield Town

Walsall v Bury

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Scunthorpe United v Leicester City U21

Group F winner v Oldham Athletic

Southern section

Group C winner v Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham v Oxford United

Group D winner v AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth v Northampton Town

MK Dons v Group D runner-up

Luton Town v Group C runner-up

Swansea City U21 v Charlton

Remaining first-round group fixtures

28 November: Wycombe v West Ham U21, Exeter v Chelsea U21, Yeovil v Plymouth, Barnet v Tottenham U21

29 November: Chesterfield v Manchester City U21, Crawley v Fulham U21