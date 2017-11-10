Checkatrade Trophy second round draw in full
Twice winners Port Vale will face in-form League One leaders Shrewsbury Town in the second round of the EFL Trophy.
Vale, who lifted the trophy in 1993 and 2001, secured top spot in their first-round group by beating Crewe 4-2.
Oxford United, beaten finalists in the last two seasons, will travel to Gillingham who won 7-5 in an amazing match against Reading U21s.
Swansea City's youngsters will be at home to Charlton, while Leicester's U21s travel to Scunthorpe United.
Six of the 16 ties have yet to be finalised, with six first-round games still to be played on 28-29 November.
Academy sides were allowed into the competition last season and Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham are still in contention to reach the knockout phase.
Full second round draw
Northern section
Port Vale v Shrewsbury Town
Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers
Fleetwood Town v Group F runner-up
Blackpool v Mansfield Town
Walsall v Bury
Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley
Scunthorpe United v Leicester City U21
Group F winner v Oldham Athletic
Southern section
Group C winner v Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham v Oxford United
Group D winner v AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth v Northampton Town
MK Dons v Group D runner-up
Luton Town v Group C runner-up
Swansea City U21 v Charlton
Remaining first-round group fixtures
28 November: Wycombe v West Ham U21, Exeter v Chelsea U21, Yeovil v Plymouth, Barnet v Tottenham U21
29 November: Chesterfield v Manchester City U21, Crawley v Fulham U21
