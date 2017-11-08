BBC Sport - Home truths from Northern Ireland's Evans brothers
Home truths from NI's Evans brothers
Jonny and Corry Evans talk about growing up together and playing for a Northern Ireland team attempting to seal a place at the 2018 World Cup finals.
Northern Ireland play Switzerland in Belfast on 9 November and in Basel three days later in a play-off to decide which team makes it to the finals in Russia.
