Barry McNamee leaves Derry City join Cork City

McNamee was reported to have been a transfer target for Cork's Munster rivals Limerick

Derry City midfielder Barry McNamee has signed for League of Ireland double winners Cork City.

The 25-year-old had been with Derry since 2011, making more than 150 league appearances for the Candystripes.

Cork won last Sunday's FAI Cup final in a penalty shootout against Dundalk having finished the Premier Division campaign seven points clear at the top.

"I took my time to think about everything, and I decided that this was the right move for me," said McNamee.

"I scored 10 goals in the league this season, which was my highest return so far, and am hoping to push on again next year.

"I want to score more and set up more. I want to be part of the team that has just won the league and to win more trophies."