FA Cup: BBC to screen AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic second-round tie

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor played for Tranmere Rovers, Stockport and Bury.
The BBC will televise the FA Cup second-round tie between non-league AFC Fylde and 2013 winners Wigan Athletic on BBC Two on Friday, 1 December.

Fylde, who play in the National League - the fifth tier of English football, reached the second round for the first time in their history with a 4-2 victory over Kidderminster on Saturday.

Their match against Wigan at Mill Farm will kick off at 19:55 GMT.

League One promotion hopefuls Wigan beat Crawley in the first round.

