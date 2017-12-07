Aberdeen: Rangers target Derek McInnes to remain at Pittodrie

Derek McInnes is remaining at Pittodrie despites speculation linking him with Premiership rivals Rangers

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is to remain at Pittodrie despite an approach from Rangers.

The Dons rejected Rangers' request on Tuesday to speak to McInnes about the Ibrox vacancy.

The 46-year-old, who played for Rangers, was interested in speaking to the club but will remain at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, who rebuffed Rangers' approach, declared himself the "happiest man in the world" that McInnes will be staying.

The Dons travel to face Dundee in the Premiership on Friday.

McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty have both been absent from training over the past two days, with Under-20s boss Paul Sheerin and fellow coach Barry Robson taking charge of the first team.

McInnes said: "I've had a lot to consider over the last couple of days and I appreciate it's been a testing time for everyone, including my family, and I'm pleased to be now totally focusing on purely on-the-field matters."

