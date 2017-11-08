BBC Sport - Newcastle: Rafa Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Jamaal Lascelles

Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Lascelles

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles talks to Alan Shearer about how Rafa Benitez has played a big part in his development, especially his man-management skills.

READ MORE: Why Jamaal Lascelles is ideal as Newcastle captain - Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer's in-depth interview with Jamaal Lascelles is on The Premier League Show at 22:00 GMT on Thursday on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Lascelles

Video

Could Jacksonville really win the Super Bowl?

Video

Porzingis' slam dunk after incredible recovery in NBA's best plays

Video

England have to improve a lot - Dier

Video

Week 9

Video

That's passion! Truro fans' epic journey

Video

When England's rugby team went to prison in Argentina

Video

Diolch Olivier! Da iawn! - Giroud tests out his Welsh

  • From the section Wales
Video

The Boxing Club - Carl Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Marvin Jones stars as Lions beat Packers

Video

Best goals from the FA Cup first round

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired