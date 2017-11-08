BBC Sport - Newcastle: Rafa Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Jamaal Lascelles
Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Lascelles
- From the section Football
Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles talks to Alan Shearer about how Rafa Benitez has played a big part in his development, especially his man-management skills.
Alan Shearer's in-depth interview with Jamaal Lascelles is on The Premier League Show at 22:00 GMT on Thursday on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.
