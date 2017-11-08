England and Germany to wear black armbands bearing poppies at Wembley

Scotland and England players wore black armbands with poppy symbols during their World Cup qualifier at Wembley last November

England and Germany players will wear black armbands bearing poppies for Friday's friendly at Wembley.

The tribute is in remembrance of members of the armed forces, said the Football Association (FA) and German Football Association (DFB).

FA chief executive Martin Glenn called it "a show of solidarity and unity".

It comes after rules were changed last month, allowing the home nations to wear a poppy if opposing teams and the competition organiser agree to it.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were all fined for displaying poppies during games in November 2016.

