Your browser does not support this tool
Oops! Something went wrong, please refresh the page to try again.
How much will it cost you to be a fan?
Enter details below to see what the cost of following your team is compared to the rest of the league
Can't find your club? Browse the full list
Rather search by typing? Back to club search
You could spend
|Item
|Individual cost
* Based on buying one pie, tea and programme per game, where available
You could have bought
My club's tickets cost
Cheapest
Most popular
Most expensive
How have ticket prices changed?
League average
How much does my team's shirt cost?
Adult Â£49
6% below league average
Child Â£28
6% below league average
How much will I spend in the ground?
League average
The BBC surveyed all clubs from the top five men's leagues in England, the top four Scottish leagues, the premier divisions in Ireland and Wales, and the two Women's Super Leagues. Ballinamallard, Coleraine, Crusaders, Dungannon, Linfield and Warrenpoint failed to respond.
Credits
Production, development and design by Daniel Dunford, Rahul Shrivastava, Rosie Gollancz, Scott Jarvis, Sumi Senthinathan, Ransome Mpini, Andrew Park, Katie Moses, Joe Reed and Chris Ashton. Research by Kate Kopczyk and Jack Skelton.
Share this story
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired