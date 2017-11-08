BBC Sport - Northern Ireland play-off two games Switzerland didn't want - Josh Magennis
NI play-off two games Swiss didn't want - Magennis
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis says World Cup play-off opponents Switzerland may go into the games burdened by the belief they should already have booked a spot in Russia.
Michael O'Neill's side host the Swiss in Belfast on Thursday night before Sunday's second leg in Basel.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired