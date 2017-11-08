BBC Sport - Northern Ireland play-off two games Switzerland didn't want - Josh Magennis

NI play-off two games Swiss didn't want - Magennis

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis says World Cup play-off opponents Switzerland may go into the games burdened by the belief they should already have booked a spot in Russia.

Michael O'Neill's side host the Swiss in Belfast on Thursday night before Sunday's second leg in Basel.

