Scottish Gossip: Derek McInnes, Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says a reunion with Derek McInnes would be no problem if the current Aberdeen manager moves to Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch says now is the time for Derek McInnes to return to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers last night distanced himself from a move back to the English Premier League by insisting that he couldn't be happier anywhere else in the world. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts laughs off claims from pundits like Joey Barton and Tony Cascarino that their 63-game unbeaten domestic run is meaningless and thinks the Scottish champions would be a top six side if they ever moved to the EPL. (Sun)

West Brom winger Matt Phillips says advice from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was his manager at QPR, will help him lead the line for Scotland.(Scotsman)

Derek McInnes stripped Ryan Jack of the Aberdeen captaincy after the player announced he was leaving to join Rangers

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says he is ready to kick-start his international career for Scotland.(Sun)

Neil Lennon has set his sights on stopping the Celtic "juggernaut" and believes a tough set of fixtures in December will be the acid test for his high-flying Hibs side. (Scotsman)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon hits out at critics of Scottish football with an impassioned defence of the game, which he says compares favourably with its "soulless" equivalent south of the border. (Times, subscription required)

Falkirk pair Kevin O'Hara and Joe McKee face an SFA hammering after allegedly abusing Dunfermline's Dean Shiels about his missing eye. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein praises the character of teenage defender Daniel Baur after his debut performance against Kilmarnock on Sunday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

"My hip felt pretty good, not perfect yet but it's going in the right direction," says Andy Murray after last night's charity match with a kilt-wearing Roger Federer. (Telegraph)

Tennis legend Roger Federer cautions Andy Murray against returning to competitive action before the Scot is absolutely convinced he is ready to be in the mix for winning another Grand Slam title. (Scotsman)

Richie Ramsay, the leading Scottish golfer in this season's Race to Dubai, calls for a top-class indoor practice area. (Scotsman)