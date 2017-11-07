Wednesday's gossip column

The Guardian back page includes Gareth Southgate's dilemma after three more England players withdraw
The Express back page leads with Real Madrid targeting Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata
The Mirror says former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic rang his players to ask for answers
The Sun feature Mesut Ozil's demand for the number 10 shirt at Arsenal
