Hibs boss Neil Lennon: Scottish football 'losing a generation of talent'

Neil Lennon thinks children are coached at too early an age

Scottish football is in danger of losing a generation of talent, Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has warned.

He thinks the costs are becoming unaffordable for working-class families.

"The kids are being priced out of football," said Lennon.

"And I think we're losing a generation of players where that wasn't the case before and we need to go back to basics on that."

Lennon was speaking on the day a survey of fans, players, managers and referees by the Scottish Football Supporters Association concluded that most were dissatisfied with the way the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League were running the game.

The former Celtic manager and captain did not wish to comment on the issue of governance but thought that better results for the Scotland international team would bring back a feel-good factor.

"I think everything will fall into place if and when we get a successful national team again competing in big championships," said ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon.

"But, for me, the short term is certainly looking at the grassroots and giving the kids the opportunity that they don't get at the minute."

Lennon hopes that Malky Mackay can help improve the youth system after being appointed SFA performance director last December.

"My only issue is the bringing through of the youth - not bringing through enough of the quality that we had 10-15-20 years ago," he said.

SFA performance director Malky Mackay is interim Scotland head coach

"I think Malky has been brought in to change that and I think it needed changed.

"Some kids clubs and councils charge them to play. Families can't afford that, particularly in working-class areas. It's a working class sport and I think football should be free for all.

"I know it does cost money here and there, but when I was coming through, there was schools football, boys' club football - there was plenty of football.

"I'm not sure kids get enough football at a young age to progress into the formative years at 14-16."

The SFA has proposed changes to the system of youth academies in Scotland.

"A lot of kids are taken at a young age into professional clubs and I don't think that's right," suggested Lennon. "I think it's too young, too soon.

"They should be playing for schools and boys' clubs. I don't agree with coaching kids at 8-12 twice a week.

"I think they need to be playing football constantly at that age and that's the only way they'll improve."