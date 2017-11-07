Port Vale sign ex-Arsenal and Southampton youngster Chris Regis

Vale Park
Port Vale are looking to climb the table after Neil Aspin's appointment as manager last month

League Two club Port Vale have signed midfielder Chris Regis on a contract to the end of the season.

The 20-year-old played for Arsenal and Southampton at Under-18 level, and had a spell at Colchester last term without making a first-team appearance.

He joins a Vale side currently 22nd in the table, having won only four of their 16 games.

Regis was named in the starting line-up for Tuesday's EFL Trophy group game against Crewe Alexandra.

