Chris Coleman: Wales manager expected to stay in charge by Ian Rush

Ian Rush scored 28 goals for Wales in 73 appearances

International friendly: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis Date: Friday, 10 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Ian Rush is confident Chris Coleman will stay on as national team coach and says Wales "need" him in charge.

But record goalscorer Rush warns the Football Association of Wales should be "open minded" over an overseas replacement if Coleman opts to move on.

Coleman hinted that the friendlies with France and Panama could be his last as Wales failed to reach the World Cup.

"I do believe Chris Coleman will still be in charge of Wales when the Euros come around in 2020," Rush said.

"If he gets an offer that's to good too refuse then the Welsh FA cannot stop that.

"But we need Chris Coleman in charge. I don't blame him if he wants to go somewhere else but for me there's no better man to take Wales to Euro 2020.

"He's left a great legacy and hopefully there's more to come."

If Coleman opts to leave, Rush says the FAW's search for a replacement should not be restricted to Welsh candidates.

"It doesn't matter what nationality you are," he said.

"It's always nice to have a Welshman but, for me, if Chris does go, it would make no difference what nationality it would be as long as it's the right person."