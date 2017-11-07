BBC Sport - Roy Keane 'not overly worried' about Jeff Hendrick's fitness for Republic play-off
Keane 'not overly worried' about Hendrick fitness
Football
Roy Keane plays down fitness concerns over Jeff Hendrick for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off against Denmark.
Burnley's Hendrick has a hip injury while club-mate Stephen Ward is another fitness worry because of a knee problem.
