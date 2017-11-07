BBC Sport - Roy Keane says Liverpool comment 'tongue-in-cheek'
Keane says Liverpool comment 'tongue-in-cheek'
- From the section Football
Roy Keane says people need to "lighten up" after he received criticism for saying that he wouldn't watch Liverpool even if they played in his back garden.
The Republic of Ireland assistant boss made the comment while working as a media pundit after Liverpool's Champions League win over Maribor last week.
