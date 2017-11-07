Lee McCulloch: Kilmarnock team needed time to gel, says former manager

Lee McCulloch says finishing eighth last season was a great achievement

Lee McCulloch has praised Kilmarnock for being able to attract Steve Clarke as his successor but thinks the team would have gelled had he stayed.

McCulloch left in October when they had three points from eight matches.

Former West Brom boss Clarke has since gathered five points from four matches.

"We had eight players and had to bring in at least 12, so it's always going to take time for a team to gel," said McCulloch. "But I congratulate the board on a great appointment."

Former Scotland international McCulloch took over on a caretaker basis in February being appointed permanently in the summer and making changes to the squad inherited from Lee Clark.

"I felt deep down it was going to take time," he said.

"The performances weren't too bad. It was just the results in the end.

"I wish everyone at Kilmarnock all the very best. The fans need a bit of positivity, as do the players."

McCulloch is looking to put the experience behind him and is proud of last season's finish to the Scottish Premiership season - and helping along young players like Adam Frizzell and Jordan Jones.

"I have been using it to reflect on things that happened and I'm looking forward," he said.

Kilmarnock, now under Steve Clarke, beat Hearts 2-1 on Sunday

"I'm doing some manager visits and going about clubs and keeping myself learning, trying to learn every day.

"I'm still 39. I really enjoyed my spell. Finishing eighth last season was a great achievement for the club.

"And progressing the young players that I worked with in the last two years, to see them flourishing: Frizzell getting a goal last week and Jones getting a call-up for Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile, former Rangers captain McCulloch believes the time is right for Derek McInnes to leave Aberdeen and return to Ibrox.

McInnes is believed to be the Rangers board's first choice to succeed Pedro Caixinha, although no approach has yet been made.

"For me, I think Derek McInnes is the stand-out," he said. "He has played with the club, he knows the demands of the club, his recruitment for Aberdeen has been fantastic.

"From where he took over Aberdeen to where they are now, the transformation has been incredible.

"How much further could you take Aberdeen? He's got them to cup finals, taken them to Europe, they finished second last year.

"I think it's probably the right time for Derek to leave, although Derek probably couldn't say this.

"I think Derek's the perfect fit for the board, so it should only be a matter of time."