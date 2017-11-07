BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: Nicholl urges NI to grasp World Cup opportunity

Northern Ireland assistant boss Jimmy Nicholl says the team are determined to beat Switzerland in a play-off and not miss out on making the World Cup finals.

The former Manchester United and Rangers defender played for Northern Ireland at the World Cup in 1982 and in their most recent appearance at the finals four years later.

