BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: NI skipper Davis targets victory in landmark game
NI skipper Davis targets victory in landmark game
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis hopes to mark his 100th international appearance with a victory over Switzerland in the World Cup play-off first leg.
Thursday night's game in Belfast is followed by the return leg in Basle three days later.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired