World Cup play-off: NI skipper Steven Davis bullish for Swiss showdown

Steven Davis has chipped in with 10 goals since making his Northern Ireland debut in 2005

2018 World Cup play-off first leg: Northern Ireland v Switzerland Venue: National Stadium, Belfast Date: Thursday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Radio Ulster commentary, live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis says there is belief in the squad that they can overcome Switzerland in the World Cup play-off and make the finals.

Thursday night's first leg in Belfast is followed by a Basle encounter three days later.

"There's an edge to training - we have a lot of belief although we know it's going to be difficult," said Davis.

"There is a going to be a lot of excitement and nerves but we need to stay calm over the two legs."

He added: "All being well we can get a good start at home - the crowd have an important part to play as usual.

"Everyone knows the ramifications of the two results. It's between us and the Swiss to show who is the best team over the two legs.

"I've a lot of belief that we can do it."

The game at Windsor Park will also be a landmark occasion for the Southampton midfielder as he make his 100th international appearance.

"It has sort of crept up on me and I haven't given it much thought," added Davis.

"It's a huge landmark for me. Every time I get the chance to to represent my country I do it with pride and I give my all.

"Hopefully I can reflect on it after the two games and say what a special time it was to get my 100th cap."