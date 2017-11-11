Scottish Challenge Cup - Quarter-Final
Dumbarton0Raith Rovers0

Dumbarton v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Gallagher
  • 14Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 10Walsh
  • 9Stewart
  • 17Roy

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 15Hill
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 3Watson
  • 14Davidson
  • 5Murray
  • 2Thomson
  • 12Matthews
  • 6Berry
  • 4Herron
  • 10Vaughan
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 7Spence

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 11Barr
  • 16Court
  • 17Brian
  • 18McKay
  • 19Stevenson
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match report to follow.

