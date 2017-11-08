Jazzi Barnum-Bobb: Torquay United sign Newport County defender on loan

Jazzi Barnum-Bobb played his first professional game for Cardiff in a League Cup tie against Coventry in 2014

Torquay United have signed defender Jazzi Barnum-Bobb from League Two club Newport County on loan until 1 January.

The 22-year-old played for Cardiff City before joining Newport in the summer of 2016 after an earlier loan spell.

He has played three games for County this season, most recently in a 3-0 defeat at Notts County on 28 October, and is under contract until 2018.

Barnum-Bobb could make his debut for the Gulls in Saturday's home National League game against Maidstone.

Meanwhile, Torquay striker James Gray, 25, has moved to York City on a permanent contract following a loan spell.