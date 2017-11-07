Checkatrade Trophy: Gillingham win 12-goal thriller, while holders Coventry go out

Darren Oldaker scored twice and missed a penalty in Gillingham's win over Reading Under-21s

Gillingham progressed to the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy after an amazing 7-5 win over Reading Under-21s.

Greg Cundle scored after 15 seconds as they built a 4-1 lead, but Reading drew level at 4-4 before the Gills scored three times in the last 10 minutes.

Holders Coventry City bowed out of the competition despite beating West Brom's Under-21 side 2-1 at the Ricoh Arena.

Ben Stevenson and Max Biamou scored for the Sky Blues, but Walsall's 1-0 win at Shrewsbury eliminated them.

How the goals went in at Priestfield Stadium

It was breathtaking stuff between Gillingham and Reading Under 21s in Southern Group B. Here's how the goals went in:

1 min: Cundle - 1-0 Gillingham, header

12 mins: Wilkinson - 2-0 Gillingham, follow-up after shot saved

29 mins: Wagstaff - 3-0 Gillingham, header from right-wing cross

38 mins: Rollinson - 3-1 Gillingham, scores after earlier goal disallowed

39 mins: O'Neill - 4-1 Gillingham, 25-yard shot

49 mins: Popa - 4-2 Gillingham, finish from 10 yards

57 mins: Medford Smith - 4-3 Gillingham, shot from angle

68 mins: Sheppard - 4-4, header from left-wing cross

80 mins: M'Bo - 5-4 Gillingham, close-range finish

82 mins: Oldaker - 6-4 Gillingham, swerving 25-yard shot

83 mins: Popa - 6-5 Gillingham, finish from through ball

90 mins: Oldaker - 7-5 Gillingham, direct from free-kick

Other highlights

Ben Stevenson's goal was his first of the season for Coventry City

Oxford United, beaten finalists in the last two seasons, scraped through on goal difference despite a 4-3 home defeat by MK Dons.

Wigan Athletic, winners in 1985 and 1999, went out as Erico Sousa's double helped League Two side Accrington Stanley to a 4-0 win at the DW Stadium.

The match was a notable one for 15-year-old Jensen Weir, who became the youngest player to appear for Wigan when he came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, replacing 17-year-old Will McGuffie.

Jake Hesketh scored twice for Southampton Under-21s, but they failed to progress after losing 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw at Northampton.

Jack Byrne and Eoin Doyle both scored twice as Oldham cruised to a 4-1 win over Newcastle Under-21s and Chris Regis scored on his debut for Port Vale as they went through from the same group by beating Crewe 4-2.

Blackburn Rovers' chances of progressing are slim after they lost 5-3 on penalties to after having Scott Wharton sent off for dangerous play. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Goals by Steven Taylor and Jack Marriott gave Peterborough a 2-0 win in their first match against local rivals Cambridge United for 16 years, while Newport County lost 2-1 at home to Cheltenham Town.