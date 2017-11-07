Checkatrade Trophy: Gillingham win 12-goal thriller, while holders Coventry go out
Gillingham progressed to the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy after an amazing 7-5 win over Reading Under-21s.
Greg Cundle scored after 15 seconds as they built a 4-1 lead, but Reading drew level at 4-4 before the Gills scored three times in the last 10 minutes.
Holders Coventry City bowed out of the competition despite beating West Brom's Under-21 side 2-1 at the Ricoh Arena.
Ben Stevenson and Max Biamou scored for the Sky Blues, but Walsall's 1-0 win at Shrewsbury eliminated them.
How the goals went in at Priestfield Stadium
It was breathtaking stuff between Gillingham and Reading Under 21s in Southern Group B. Here's how the goals went in:
- 1 min: Cundle - 1-0 Gillingham, header
- 12 mins: Wilkinson - 2-0 Gillingham, follow-up after shot saved
- 29 mins: Wagstaff - 3-0 Gillingham, header from right-wing cross
- 38 mins: Rollinson - 3-1 Gillingham, scores after earlier goal disallowed
- 39 mins: O'Neill - 4-1 Gillingham, 25-yard shot
- 49 mins: Popa - 4-2 Gillingham, finish from 10 yards
- 57 mins: Medford Smith - 4-3 Gillingham, shot from angle
- 68 mins: Sheppard - 4-4, header from left-wing cross
- 80 mins: M'Bo - 5-4 Gillingham, close-range finish
- 82 mins: Oldaker - 6-4 Gillingham, swerving 25-yard shot
- 83 mins: Popa - 6-5 Gillingham, finish from through ball
- 90 mins: Oldaker - 7-5 Gillingham, direct from free-kick
Other highlights
Oxford United, beaten finalists in the last two seasons, scraped through on goal difference despite a 4-3 home defeat by MK Dons.
Wigan Athletic, winners in 1985 and 1999, went out as Erico Sousa's double helped League Two side Accrington Stanley to a 4-0 win at the DW Stadium.
The match was a notable one for 15-year-old Jensen Weir, who became the youngest player to appear for Wigan when he came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, replacing 17-year-old Will McGuffie.
Jake Hesketh scored twice for Southampton Under-21s, but they failed to progress after losing 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw at Northampton.
Jack Byrne and Eoin Doyle both scored twice as Oldham cruised to a 4-1 win over Newcastle Under-21s and Chris Regis scored on his debut for Port Vale as they went through from the same group by beating Crewe 4-2.
Blackburn Rovers' chances of progressing are slim after they lost 5-3 on penalties to after having Scott Wharton sent off for dangerous play. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Goals by Steven Taylor and Jack Marriott gave Peterborough a 2-0 win in their first match against local rivals Cambridge United for 16 years, while Newport County lost 2-1 at home to Cheltenham Town.
