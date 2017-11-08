BBC Sport - Eric Dier: England have to improve 'a lot'

England have to improve a lot - Dier

England have a lot of room for improvement, according to Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, who adds that "people forget" underperforming at major tournaments is not just a recent occurrence.

