Rangers: Danny Wilson says players must take responsibility for sackings

Danny Wilson has returned to the Rangers starting line-up in the past two matches

Danny Wilson says Rangers' players need to look at themselves in the wake of Pedro Caixinha's sacking as manager.

The Portuguese left the club at the end of last month, seven months after replacing Mark Warburton, with Graeme Murty now in interim charge of the Ibrox outfit.

"We as players need to look and say that's another manager gone - and that's two this year," Wilson said.

"We need to step up and really start performing."

And he added: "I have heard Murty talk about us taking more ownership and things like that and I think he is spot-on with that."

Rangers have beaten Hearts 3-1 and Partick Thistle 3-0 in their two matches under Murty and with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes being considered the main contenders for the post.

Central defender Wilson, who played in the last two victories, says the players are not focusing on the club's search for a new boss.

"Murty has come in and done a great job so far and I'm sure, if he is asked to continue, he will continue to do so and we as players just need to give our full backing to whoever is in charge," he said.

Murty is hoping to see his side being more ruthless

"With the manager going and Murty coming in, he is a safe pair of hands.

"Some of us have worked with him before and we have a lot of new faces who haven't - but he has come in and handled himself impeccably well.

"We as players have responded with two victories and, like I say, if he is asked to take over for a bit longer then we will give him our full backing.

"He sits in front of the press and handles himself very well and, when he's in the changing room, he does the exact same.

"Different managers have different approaches and I don't know who coming in would get the best out of us. We as players need to take a bit more responsibility though."

Murty has been delighted with the response of the players since he took charge and hopes they can make even more use of their forward threats.

"I don't think there are many managers in Scotland that would turn down the array of attacking talent that we have," Murty told his club website.

"We just need to make sure that we understand how and when to utilise that attacking prowess and be a little bit more clinical.

"But I can't be displeased at all. For someone who is just in the door so to speak, the guys have been fantastic for me, they've been really good."