Chris Coleman: Youngsters can sway boss to stay with Wales

Andy King played for Wales in the semi final of Euro 2016

International friendly: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis Date: Friday, 10 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales midfielder Andy King believes the emergence of talented youngsters could help convince Chris Coleman to stay as national team coach.

Coleman's current contract expires at the end of this month after friendlies with France and Panama.

The Leicester player says it is "massively important" Coleman stays on.

"You are well aware of what the players think of him as a man and a manager, the things he has achieved have been absolutely outstanding," King said.

"It's a good relationship we have going and hopefully one which will continue," he added.

The Wales squad has assembled for the first time since the World Cup exit following the 1-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland last month.

Premier League winning midfielder King said it was "business as usual" for the squad, who are preparing to face France in Paris on Friday.

Coleman's contract talks with the Football Association of Wales are on hold until after the two friendly matches, which conclude with Panama visiting the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 14 November.

The manager has so far not indicated whether or not he intends to stay on.

Coleman hopes to use these two friendlies to give international experience to exciting prospects Ethan Ampadu, who joined Chelsea in the summer and Sheffield United winger David Brooks. Liverpool's teenage forward Ben Woodburn is already a key part of the squad.

King believes the youngsters could play a big part in Coleman's decision.

"He has seen the Wales success is not going to come to an end any time soon with the quality of young players we have coming through," said King, who has won 43 caps for Wales.

"Hopefully we will see a glimpse of them over the next couple of weeks. They are really outstanding players at good clubs who will be learning all the time.

"I think that will be a major factor for him, knowing he has these players who are young. He can give them experience while the older players are still around and then maybe move them into those positions."

King underlined the need for Coleman to extend his tenure and says the players have made their positions clear.

"It is massively important [he stays]. You can see with the players when they go out on the pitch they will give their all for him as they do for the the country. We as players all want him to stay on," he said.

"It's up to him and the FAW how they move forward but as you can see form the performances we put in the players are right behind him.

"I think he knows what the group think of him.

"It's a good relationship we have going and hopefully one which will continue."