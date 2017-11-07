BBC Sport - Knowles scores a second-half equaliser as Glentoran and Ballymena draw 1-1 at the Oval.
Glens and Ballymena share the points
- From the section Football
James Knowles scores a second-half equaliser as Glentoran and Ballymena draw 1-1 at the Oval.
Cathair Friel gave United the lead from the penalty spot but Knowles fired home a rebound to ensure a share of the spoils.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired