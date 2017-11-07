Csaba Laszlo: Dundee United to appoint former Hearts manager as boss

Csaba Laszlo is expected to return to Scottish football with Dundee United

Dundee United are expected to appoint Csaba Laszlo as their new manager on Wednesday.

Hungarian Laszlo, 53, previously managed Hearts and steered them to third in the Scottish Premier League in his one full season in charge.

Having been manager of the national teams of Uganda and Lithuania, he was last with Dunajska Streda in Slovakia.

Ray McKinnon was sacked by United in October following back-to-back Scottish Championship defeats.

United were fourth in the table when McKinnon departed but, under coach Laurie Ellis, they have beaten Dumbarton and St Mirren and are now second to the Buddies on goal difference.

Former Hibernian manager John Hughes was also spoken to by United, who were relegated at the end of season 2015-16.