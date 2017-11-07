Csaba Laszlo: Dundee United to appoint former Hearts manager as boss

Csaba Laszlo
Csaba Laszlo is expected to return to Scottish football with Dundee United

Dundee United are expected to appoint Csaba Laszlo as their new manager on Wednesday.

Hungarian Laszlo, 53, previously managed Hearts and steered them to third in the Scottish Premier League in his one full season in charge.

Having been manager of the national teams of Uganda and Lithuania, he was last with Dunajska Streda in Slovakia.

Ray McKinnon was sacked by United in October following back-to-back Scottish Championship defeats.

United were fourth in the table when McKinnon departed but, under coach Laurie Ellis, they have beaten Dumbarton and St Mirren and are now second to the Buddies on goal difference.

Former Hibernian manager John Hughes was also spoken to by United, who were relegated at the end of season 2015-16.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired