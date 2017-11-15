Deal or duff? Take our Price of Football quiz
-
- From the section Football
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Study finds majority of ticket prices have frozen or fallen for a third year - but a poll suggests the cost is still putting off young adults.
Enter your team to see how the cost of following your club compares with other teams and how much you might spend this year.
Voting for the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 has opened. Find out more about the five shortlisted players and cast your vote now.
BBC Sport meets Mica McNeill, the GB bobsleigh pilot who came up with a way to keep her team's Olympic dream alive after their funding was cut.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired