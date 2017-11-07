Everton should not 'panic' and appoint Sam Allardyce, says Leon Osman

Allardyce says he has not spoken to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri about taking the job at Goodison Park

Everton should not "panic" in their managerial search by appointing Sam Allardyce, says former Toffees midfielder Leon Osman.

The ex-England boss has been strongly linked with succeeding the sacked Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park.

Allardyce, 63, says he has not had any contact with the club but would be interested in talking to them.

"I'm not sure it's panic time just yet regards to getting in Sam Allardyce but I'm not the guy in charge," Osman said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Osman, who won two England caps during a 16-year spell on Merseyside, disputed whether former Crystal Palace manager Allardyce is the man to match Everton's ambition under billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri.

He said: "Sam Allardyce is a guy who you bring in to shore up the gaps and make sure teams don't go down. He's developed that type of reputation.

"Whether he's the guy who can take your team into the top six, which only three or four months ago Everton were trying to do, will remain to be seen."

Speaking to Talksport on Tuesday, Allardyce denied reports he has already met with the Everton board about becoming their next manager but said he was open to talks.

"It's like everything else, if somebody comes calling, there's the opportunity to speak," he said.

Everton moved away from the Premier League's bottom three on Sunday after their dramatic 3-2 win over Watford, sealing by a late Leighton Baines penalty.

Afterwards, the former left-back said the players are behind caretaker manager David Unsworth, who Moshiri has said is also in the running for the job on a permanent basis.