Nikita Parris: Manchester City Women's England winger signs new contract

Nikita Parris
Nikita Parris has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Manchester City so far

England winger Nikita Parris has signed a new contract with Women's Super League One club Manchester City until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Parris, 23, helped City win the Women's FA Cup in May, after 2016's WSL 1 and Continental Cup (League Cup) double.

The former Everton youngster has scored five times in 16 senior England caps.

"The Champions League is the next step. We've won all of the domestic trophies. It's time to impose ourselves on Europe and win it," she told City's website.

"Personally, I'd like to retain all three trophies we already have - they're ours to lose - and win the Champions League trophy, as I haven't won it before."

City meet Norwegian side LSK Kvinner in the first leg of their Women's Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday, before 16 November's return leg in Manchester.

