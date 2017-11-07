BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Knowles scores a second-half equaliser as Glentoran and Ballymena draw 1-1 at the Oval.

Cathair Friel gave United the lead from the penalty spot but Knowles fired home a rebound to ensure a share of the spoils.

