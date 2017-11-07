BBC Sport - Martin O'Neill hopes to find a way to frustrate Denmark's Christian Eriksen.

Martin O'Neill on trying to stop Christian Eriksen

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is hoping to find a way to frustrate Denmark's Christian Eriksen.

The Tottenham playmaker is one of the main threats that the Ireland manager must plan for ahead of the World Cup play-off on Saturday.

Defensive midfielders David Meyler (suspension) and James McCarthy (injury) will miss the first-leg in Copenhagen, while Jeff Hendrick is also a doubt, which leaves O'Neill short of options to counteract Eriksen.

