Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Tuesday, 7 November

Bangor City v Aberystwyth Town: Aberystwyth's visit sees boss Nev Powell return to the club he guided to the league championship in 2010-11 for the first time since his surprise departure in 2016. Aber have won three of their last four league games after a difficult start to the season. Kevin Nicholson's Bangor will be hoping to build on the 2-1 win over Newtown which ended a run of poor results.