Ugo Ehiogu: Football Black List to name award after ex-England defender

Ugo Ehiogu won the League Cup with Aston Villa in 1994 and 1996, and also with Middlesbrough in 2004

Ugo Ehiogu will have an award named in his honour at the Football Black List celebration evening on Wednesday.

The former England, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back died in April, aged 44, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He will have the 'one to watch' award named after him - the same honour he received from the Football Black List weeks before his death.

Ehiogu's family will attend the event and present the award.

The evening celebrates the contributions of people from African and Caribbean backgrounds in football and is supported by the Premier League.

"Ugo is sorely missed by so many and we felt it was appropriate to name an award category after him to ensure that he remains with us at every Football Black List celebration," the organisation's co-founder Leon Mann.

Ehiogu was working as Tottenham's Under-23 coach at the time of his death.

"Ugo was as an outstanding footballer for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and other clubs and more recently a highly regarded academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur," said Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

"In Ugo, the young players at Spurs had an excellent role model.

"While he is best known for his stellar football career, Ugo was a great person who used his profile to support charities and inspire positive change in the sport and beyond."

There will also be awards named after former Lincoln City and Macclesfield manager Keith Alexander, who died aged 53 in 2010.