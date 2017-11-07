Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Malky Mackay, Aberdeen, Murrayfield

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kris Boyd believes the Scottish FA should seriously consider moving international matches from Hampden Park to Murrayfield after being impressed by the home of Scottish rugby when scoring in Kilmarnock's win over Hearts on Sunday. (Scotsman)

Hibernian forward Anthony Stokes will face no further action after being accused of punching Dundee player Jack Hendry between the legs, while St Johnstone's Paul Paton has avoided retrospective action after appearing to elbow Celtic skipper Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

Interim coach Malky Mackay admits Scotland have problems at centre-back and centre-forward and says he was considering calling up some of the Under-21 squad. (Sun)

And Mackay is set to move West Brom winger Matt Phillips up front for the Netherlands friendly on Thursday. (Herald, subscription required)

Aberdeen's Kenny McLean pleads with fans to lay off former skipper Ryan Jack as the Rangers midfielder makes his Pittodrie with Scotland.(Sun)

Matt Phillips and Ryan Jack show off the new Scotland kit ahead of Thursday's friendly

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean believes he has only himself to blame for not adding to his single Scotland cap. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he felt like Santa after telling captain Graeme Shinnie about his call up to the Scotland squad. (Sun)

Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is hoping to unveil a Batman-inspired tattoo celebration should he net on his Scotland debut. (Sun)

Midfielder Gary Fraser, back from a lengthy injury lay-off looks to repay Partick Thistle's faith and win a new deal. (Herald, subscription required)

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has been cut from the Republic of Ireland squad to face Denmark in their World Cup play-off. (Daily Record)

Frustrated striker Esmael Goncalves says Hearts' season begins now, with a return to Tynecastle after ending miserable period at Murrayfield. (Sun)

French striker Odsonne Edouard, on loan at Celtic, has been named as one of the top 100 teenage footballers in the world by magazine FourFourTwo. (Daily Record)

Former Manchester United chief Martin Edwards reveals how he lied to bring Alex Ferguson to Old Trafford, getting one of his directors to pose as Gordon Strachan 's agent when phoning up Aberdeen.(Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors' New Zealand-born flanker Callum Gibbins, 29, has not ruled out the possibility of appearing for Scotland.(Scotsman)

Scotland assistant coach Mike Blair backs Magnus Bradbury to show leadership qualities and novice props Darryl Marfo and Jamie Bhatti. (Herald, subscription required)