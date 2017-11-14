Scottish League One
Ayr19:45Raith Rovers
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Raith Rovers

Tuesday 14th November 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1282235142126
2Raith Rovers118212662026
3Alloa136342117421
4Arbroath136253122920
5East Fife136071724-718
6Stranraer125252121017
7Albion135172931-216
8Airdrieonians134361824-615
9Forfar133371330-1712
10Queen's Park13229931-228
