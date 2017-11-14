Ayr United v Raith Rovers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|12
|8
|2
|2
|35
|14
|21
|26
|2
|Raith Rovers
|11
|8
|2
|1
|26
|6
|20
|26
|3
|Alloa
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|17
|4
|21
|4
|Arbroath
|13
|6
|2
|5
|31
|22
|9
|20
|5
|East Fife
|13
|6
|0
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|18
|6
|Stranraer
|12
|5
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|17
|7
|Albion
|13
|5
|1
|7
|29
|31
|-2
|16
|8
|Airdrieonians
|13
|4
|3
|6
|18
|24
|-6
|15
|9
|Forfar
|13
|3
|3
|7
|13
|30
|-17
|12
|10
|Queen's Park
|13
|2
|2
|9
|9
|31
|-22
|8
