FA Cup - First Round - Replay
Accrington19:45Guiseley
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Guiseley

  • From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired