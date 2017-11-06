Tuesday's gossip column

Daily Star
Daily Star's back page focuses on the expected appointment of David Moyes as West Ham boss
Daily Mirror
West Ham's fans are not thought to be impressed by Moyes, says the Daily Mirror
Daily Express
Harry Kane being ruled out of the England squad features in the Daily Express
The Times
Chelsea have been rocked by the resignation of technical director Michael Emenalo, according to the Times
Daily Telegraph
The departure of Michael Emenalo is a "body blow" for Roman Abramovich, according to the Daily Telegraph

