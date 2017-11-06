Tuesday's gossip column 6 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41895885 Read more about sharing. Daily Star's back page focuses on the expected appointment of David Moyes as West Ham boss West Ham's fans are not thought to be impressed by Moyes, says the Daily Mirror Harry Kane being ruled out of the England squad features in the Daily Express Chelsea have been rocked by the resignation of technical director Michael Emenalo, according to the Times The departure of Michael Emenalo is a "body blow" for Roman Abramovich, according to the Daily Telegraph