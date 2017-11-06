BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood Town highlights

Highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood

Watch highlights as Jack Sowerby's injury-time goal takes 10-man Fleetwood past non-league Chorley in the FA Cup first round.

MATCH REPORT: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood Town

Available to UK users only.

Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood

Video

What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off

Video

Watch Pirlo's 'Panenka' penalty against England

Video

'It's a pearler from Pirlo' - Italy legend scores at World Cup

Video

Ajayi flies as an Eagle & more great NFL plays

Video

Ball enjoys 'good battle' with England pack

Video

First Round

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Burgess, dancing & patriotic pants

Video

Mainz keeper gets away with embarrassing air-kick

Audio

The case for pole dancing as a sport

Video

Chelsea place is Abraham's main target

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol
Confidence building through balancing

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired