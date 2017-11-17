Dundee v Kilmarnock

Dundee and Kilmarnock played out a 1-1 draw at Rugby Park in September

Scott Bain will once again miss out for Dundee when they host Kilmarnock in Saturday's Premiership encounter.

The goalkeeper has been absent since a reported bust-up with manager Neil McCann, who confirmed he will be absent, with Elliot Parish set to start.

Scott Allan is nearing a comeback, while Marcus Haber will be monitored after picking up a knock in training.

Killie are still without Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Steven Smith.

The visitors sit three points above bottom side Dundee ahead of the trip to Dens Park.

Dundee have won just once in their past eight Premiership meetings with Kilmarnock.

In their past eight visits to Dundee in Scotland's top flight, Killie have lost just once with each of their past three trips to Dens Park ending in 1-1 draws.

Dundee have lost their past five league matches, and have only managed two Premiership victories all season.

No Premiership side has conceded more goals in the last 15 minutes of games than Dundee (7).

Dundee defender Josh Meekings wants to repay manager Neil McCann's faith in his fitness after admitting he was forced to consider his future following a serious knee injury last year.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't go through my mind," he said. "I was out of contract with Inverness and was sat there thinking 'who is going to be interested?'

"Thankfully in the end it has worked out and hopefully I can get some more games. It's been very frustrating to come back and not get the results we wanted.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given and I want to be able to give something back. Neil's shown great faith in me and I believe in what he's trying to implement on the training ground.

"We're working really hard every day as a defensive unit on trying to be more solid and aggressive."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke: "It is a big game but they are all big games.

"When you pick up three points out of your first eight games, it means you have left 21 points behind and you spend the rest of the season trying to catch up those points and that's what we are trying to do at the moment.

"We are maybe disappointed that we didn't get more points from a good run of games where we played really well. But overall, I'm reasonably content with what we have done so far."

Clarke confirmed that DR Congo midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who played under him at West Brom, is training with Killie after being released by Norwich in the summer.

"He has been sitting on the couch at home doing nothing," he said. "I got a phone call to ask if I would give him a little bit of training time and that's what I've done.

"It is going to be difficult to attract somebody like Youssouf here. If we could get something done I would be surprised but you never know. We haven't really spoken about it."