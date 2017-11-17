Aberdeen v Motherwell

Media playback is not supported on this device An Adam Rooney hat-trick, a sublime Ryan Christie goal and a manager sent to the stands

Aberdeen are without suspended captain Graeme Shinnie for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Motherwell.

Shinnie was booked in the 3-0 win over Dundee last month, meaning he serves a one-game suspension.

Otherwise boss Derek McInnes has a fully-fit squad, with defenders Kari Arnason and Scott McKenna and winger Scott Wright back in training.

Motherwell will monitor Chris Cadden and Allan Campbell after their midweek exertions with Scotland's Under-21s.

Pre-match statistics

Aberdeen have beaten Motherwell in each of their past five Premiership meetings, though Well knocked the Dons out of this season's League Cup.

After a run of eight games without losing at Pittodrie, Motherwell have now failed to win in each of their past six league visits to Aberdeen.

The Dons have only lost once in their past 14 league matches, but have won just one of their past three.

No side has scored more goals than Aberdeen (5) in the first 15 minutes of league matches so far this season, although, no side has conceded more than the Dons in that time either (also 5).

Pre-match views:

Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson will do battle for a third time this season, Well winning their League Cup clash before the Dons' league victory

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We'd much rather have Graeme available, but the type of player he is, he's always going to pick up booking and suspensions, so it gets it out the way nice and early and it's somebody else's opportunity.

"Although Shinnie never got on the pitch for Scotland [against the Netherlands], it's a huge step forward for him getting involved, and Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie playing 90 minutes, they came bouncing back in on Monday.

"So hopefully we can see that confidence, that added feel-good factor in their play and the added motivation to stay involved at national level."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We've had a good week, the boys had some rest because it's been a busy schedule, so they're really fresh and ready to go again.

"Next week (Well play Celtic in the League Cup final) will take care of itself; we're very much focused on Aberdeen. We're one of only two teams to beat them domestically this season, and it's a game we're looking forward to.

"Training's been excellent. People are being very quiet if they're carrying any niggles, nobody's anywhere near the treatment room. That's the intensity and environment of training that we've created from day one. I don't think it's been raised any, it's certainly consistent.

"In reality, we have to stay in this division. We're a club with a minimal budget and we're run well. If we can compete in the top six then we're very happy with that.

"We've got aspirations, that we set within the dressing room, and we believe we're a good squad of players. If you aim high and fall just short, you're still up there. There's no reason why we can't be a St Johnstone, they've done it for three, four years now, so why not us?"