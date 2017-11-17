Ross County v Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device Rewind: High jinks in the Highlands

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ross County left-back Kenny van der Weg has returned to training before Saturday's lunchtime visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Sean Kelly should be fit but goalkeeper Scott Fox is still out.

Celtic are without the injured Anthony Ralston and Tom Rogic, the latter having been on Australia duty.

But centre-backs Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko, winger Patrick Roberts and striker Leigh Griffiths are all back in contention.

Midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown, who both pulled out of Scotland's friendly with the Netherlands, are also expected to be available.

Celtic's last game before the international break saw them set a new British record of 63 domestic games unbeaten with a 4-0 win over St Johnstone in Perth.

Stats

Ross County have only beaten Celtic once in their 18 league meetings - in March 2013.

Celtic have only failed to win once in their past six league trips to County.

The Staggies have won just two of their past seven home league matches, however those two victories have come in each of their past two home games.

Celtic have won each of their past nine away league matches, keeping six clean sheets, netting 29 times and conceding just three goals.

Pre-match views:

Ross County boss Owen Coyle: "We won't be standing back and admiring Celtic. We have to make sure we stand toe to toe and we are brave with and without the ball.

"We have to go and express ourselves, and if there are any chinks in their armour, we have to try to find them.

"We have scored six goals in our last three home games and we are playing attacking football, but we have to make sure we earn the right to do that.

"There will be a lot of hard work involved but what a great chance for us to stand toe to toe with a wonderful side and show people we are not a bad little team ourselves at Ross County, and this is what we can offer."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes striker Moussa Dembele is back to his best after a brilliant hat-trick for France Under-21s this week confirmed his full recovery from a hamstring injury, which kept him out for two months earlier in the season.

Moussa Dembele has scored five goals in his last five Celtic outings

"He needed the time with the injury that he has had and now you see him back to full fitness.

"He took his goals really well, especially the one from outside the box, it was a great finish and it was good to see him finish inside the box - that's something that he has developed over the last 17 months.

"He is an outstanding talent. He showed that here at Champions League level and I have no doubt that he can make that step up [to full international level]. Whether it is going to be before the World Cup or not, we shall see."

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney: "We tried not to talk about the record too much but on the day it was in the team-talk about what we could achieve and how it would go down in history.

"So it was great for us to do that and we will be looking to kick on. It will be another tough game for us [in Dingwall]. T

"They always make it tough for us up there but we look forward to it and hopefully we can go there and play well."