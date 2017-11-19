Dundee United v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|12
|7
|2
|3
|24
|17
|7
|23
|2
|Dundee Utd
|12
|7
|2
|3
|14
|12
|2
|23
|3
|Livingston
|12
|6
|4
|2
|20
|15
|5
|22
|4
|Dunfermline
|12
|6
|3
|3
|26
|12
|14
|21
|5
|Queen of Sth
|12
|6
|3
|3
|21
|14
|7
|21
|6
|Morton
|12
|4
|4
|4
|16
|14
|2
|16
|7
|Inverness CT
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|13
|8
|Dumbarton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|13
|9
|Falkirk
|12
|1
|6
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|9
|10
|Brechin
|12
|0
|2
|10
|8
|25
|-17
|2
Scottish sport news and interviews, Sun 19 Nov, 12:00 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland
Live radio coverage as Heart of Midlothian host Partick Thistle at Tynecastle, Sun 19 Nov, 15:00 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland.
Scottish Premiership highlights, Sun 19 Nov, 22:30 GMT, BBC One Scotland
Scottish football news and interviews, Mon 20 Nov, 18:30 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired