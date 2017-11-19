Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

Hearts and Thistle drew 1-1 in Glasgow earlier this season

Hearts welcome midfielder Arnaud Djoum back into their squad for the visit of Partick Thistle, with defender Aaron Hughes also returning.

Connor Randall is expected to be available and Jamie Walker could also be back from injury.

Jags midfielder Chris Erskine has returned to fitness but there will be a late check for Martin Woods.

The Premiership match was given the go-ahead on Sunday morning after Hearts' new main stand passed safety checks.

The Jambos had been playing at Murrayfield during the redevelopment work.

Stats

Hearts are winless in their past four top-flight meetings with Partick Thistle.

The Jags have not managed to beat Hearts away from home in the Premiership in any of their past four visits.

Hearts have lost successive 'home' games in the league for the first time since March 2014, though those defeats were at their temporary home of Murrayfield.

Thistle are winless in their past 11 away games in the Premiership and are the league's lowest scoring away side with two.

Pre-match quotes

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Playing at Murrayfield and playing away from home are two different things. Murrayfield is better than playing at an away ground but it's still not our home ground so we haven't had that comfort of home game every second week, which every other team has had.

"I also feel good about getting some senior players back into the team and it's going to be a cracking game on Sunday. It's critical for us that we put on a decent performance.

"It's good to have all of those players available. It allows me to look at different ways of playing. For some periods over the last number of weeks, we've not been able to do the things they'd like to do so at least it gives me options now to play in different ways, which I haven't had in the last few weeks.

"We've created chances. We probably haven't scored enough goals. Creating chances is important. Taking chances is even more important and Walker being back in the team will help.

"They're (Thistle) dangerous, we played them at their place a number of weeks ago. It was 1-1. They were going through a little bit of a sticky time at that point and Archie's got them heading in the right direction again. They had a wonderful season last season.

"I never get to the point where I think we're going into a game thinking, 'this is going to be easy'. We're not ready to at any point think that, won't be for a wee while so we give everybody the utmost respect."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It'll be a massive test. We've had a wee bit of preparation before, we went to Easter Road in the first game of the season, the place was bouncing as well. I think the players know what to expect if that's the case.

"They'll be used to that atmosphere and plus, we've got to make sure we use it and we start the game well and get the fans, hopefully, to turn against Hearts, which they can do. I think any big home side can do it.

"They'll be there for a party atmosphere and we'll be there to ruin the party, hopefully.

"There's some massive games coming up. If we can get three points from Sunday, it means we're in touching distance of Hearts and, looking into December as well, everybody starts to play each other and you want to be as tight as you can; you want the league to be as tight as it can [be], from our point of view so, when you come back and return after the winter break, it's all to play for."