FA Cup second round: Newport boss Mike Flynn hails home Cambridge United draw

League Two Newport claimed the scalp of League One Walsall in the FA Cup first round
Newport County manager Mike Flynn was pleased with being drawn at home to Cambridge United in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Exiles beat League One Walsall 2-1 in the first round at Rodney Parade and Flynn is confident his side can repeat the result against League Two rivals.

The second-round ties will be played from 1-4 December.

"It's what we wanted a home draw, because we're a match for anybody at home," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"It'll be a tough game, but both of us will fancy our chances of making it to the third round."

