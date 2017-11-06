FA Cup second-round draw: Boreham Wood to face Coventry, Oxford City at Notts County
Non-league Boreham Wood have been draw away at former winners Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup.
Boreham, 10th in the National League, will travel to the League Two side on the weekend of 2 and 3 December.
Oxford City, in the sixth-tier National North, have a trip to League Two leaders Notts County.
Seventh-tier Hereford, the lowest ranked team through to the second round, will go to either Chorley or Fleetwood, who play on Monday night.
Southern Football League Premier side Hereford, founded in 2014 following the dissolution of Hereford United, beat AFC Telford 1-0 on Saturday to progress.
Leatherhead, the lowest ranked team in the draw, will need to get past a replay with fellow Isthmian Premier outfit Billericay Town to set up a visit to Wycombe Wanderers, currently seventh in League Two.
Slough Town, who sit second in the Southern Football League Premier, will host League One Rochdale, while the National League's fifth-placed team Maidstone United will make the trip to MK Dons.
Draw in full
Woking or Bury v Tranmere Rovers or Peterborough United
MK Dons v Maidstone United
Newport County v Cambridge United
Wycombe Wanderers v Leatherhead or Billericay Town
Port Vale v Yeovil
Shrewsbury Town v Morecambe
Doncaster Rovers v Northampton Town or Scunthorpe
Slough Town v Rochdale
AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic
Stevenage v Swindon Town
Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley or Guiseley
Gateshead v Luton Town
Bradford City v Plymouth Argyle
Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra
AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic
Gillingham v Carlisle United
Notts County v Oxford City
Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City
Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford
Coventry City v Boreham Wood