FA Cup second-round draw: Boreham Wood to face Coventry, Oxford City at Notts County

Non-league Boreham Wood have been draw away at former winners Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup.

Boreham, 10th in the National League, will travel to the League Two side on the weekend of 2 and 3 December.

Oxford City, in the sixth-tier National North, have a trip to League Two leaders Notts County.

Seventh-tier Hereford, the lowest ranked team through to the second round, will go to either Chorley or Fleetwood, who play on Monday night.

Southern Football League Premier side Hereford, founded in 2014 following the dissolution of Hereford United, beat AFC Telford 1-0 on Saturday to progress.

Leatherhead, the lowest ranked team in the draw, will need to get past a replay with fellow Isthmian Premier outfit Billericay Town to set up a visit to Wycombe Wanderers, currently seventh in League Two.

Slough Town, who sit second in the Southern Football League Premier, will host League One Rochdale, while the National League's fifth-placed team Maidstone United will make the trip to MK Dons.

Draw in full

Woking or Bury v Tranmere Rovers or Peterborough United

MK Dons v Maidstone United

Newport County v Cambridge United

Wycombe Wanderers v Leatherhead or Billericay Town

Port Vale v Yeovil

Shrewsbury Town v Morecambe

Doncaster Rovers v Northampton Town or Scunthorpe

Slough Town v Rochdale

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic

Stevenage v Swindon Town

Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley or Guiseley

Gateshead v Luton Town

Bradford City v Plymouth Argyle

Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

Gillingham v Carlisle United

Notts County v Oxford City

Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City

Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford

Coventry City v Boreham Wood