BBC Sport - Andrea Pirlo retires: Watch Italy legend's 'Panenka' penalty against England

Watch Pirlo's 'Panenka' penalty against England

Relive Andrea Pirlo's penalty dink for Italy against England in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

Pirlo, who also played for Brescia, Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and New York City and won the 2006 World Cup, announced his retirement on Monday.

READ MORE: World Cup winner Pirlo retires

Available to UK users only.

