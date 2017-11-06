BBC Sport - Andrea Pirlo retires: Watch Italy legend's 'Panenka' penalty against England
Watch Pirlo's 'Panenka' penalty against England
Relive Andrea Pirlo's penalty dink for Italy against England in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.
Pirlo, who also played for Brescia, Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and New York City and won the 2006 World Cup, announced his retirement on Monday.
