BBC Sport - FSF chair: 'Strong case' for rule change on club ownership
'Strong case' for rule change on club ownership
Football
Football Supporters' Federation chair Malcolm Clarke says there is a "strong case" for a change in the rules regarding ownership of football clubs.
Questions have been raised in the leaked Paradise Papers about who controls Everton FC and whether Premier League rules have been broken.
